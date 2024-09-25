Provide quality education to hostel students: ITDA PO

Kumuram Bheem Asifabad: ITDA Project Officer Kusbhu Gupta conducted a surprise inspection of the residential school in Velgi village, Wankidi Mandal during which he inquired about the education, healthcare, and food provided to students and reviewed the attendance and stock registers of teachers. Gupta instructed teachers to provide nutritious food and quality education to students daily, teach subjects clearly, maintain daily cleanliness, and ensure students learn reading and writing skills. He also advised monitoring medicine registers and reporting any maintenance requirements.

The school’s supply of milk, grains, eggs, and bananas had been inconsistent, prompting a show-cause notice to GCC manager Bojja Nayak, requiring a response within 24 hours.

Gupta ordered the immediate initiation of road and bridge construction, considering the upcoming rainy season, and directed measures to prevent waterlogging in the hostel premises to avoid diseases like dengue and malaria.