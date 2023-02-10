Provide quality services to people: MHDO to doctors 

Mulugu: The Mulugu District Medical and Health Department Officer Dr Allem Appiah on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the Kanti Velugu camp held in Medaram village panchayat of Tadwai mandal.

On the occasion, Dr Allem Appiah directed the doctors provide quality services and conduct eye examinations for all people above 18 years. He said that reading glasses should be given to visually impaired immediately and prescription glasses should be brought to those who need them. The staff of Kanti Velugu and others were present.