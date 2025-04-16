Providential escape for CM Revanth from lift malfunction

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy narrowly escaped in an elevator malfunction at the venue of Tuesday’s CLP meeting in Shamshabad. The overloaded elevator slipped a few inches below, as over a dozen men got into the elevator which was taking the CM to the top floor of the hotel.

According to eyewitnesses, there was a minor disruption in the lift, as a total of 13 people got inside which had a capacity of only eight. The elevator slipped down under the weight of these men accompanying the Chief Minister. The security men and officials present along with hotel staff were alerted about the incident and immediately rushed to rescue Revanth Reddy.

The officials opened the doors of the elevator and took the CM in another elevator. With this, the leaders and officials present there breathed a sigh of relief.