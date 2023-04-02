Wanaparthy: Public cooperation must to make Wanaparthy beautiful: Collector

Wanaparthy District Collector TejasNand Lal said the cooperation of the general public with the municipal staff is necessary to make Wanaparthy town beautiful. As part of Swachh UtsavaProgramme, an awareness conference was held on the occasion of Women's Day Week.The Collector started the rally organised by the Municipality in Wanaparthy by waving the flag. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector asked people to cooperate in keeping the town clean. He also took a pledge to use cloth bags to eliminate plastic. The Collector performed Bhumi Puja for the construction of the CC road, under the SDF programme at a cost of Rs52 lakh.





Later, the official inspected the structures of the medical college building site. He ordered the contractor Rama Rao to complete the work promptly. He also told them to arrange a meeting with the students of the medical college and bring them to his attention if there are any problems of the college. Pathology Hematology and Skill Lab were inspected in Medical College.



