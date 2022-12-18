Public discontent snowballs as GWMC fails to solve civic issues

Warangal: GWMC Corporators appears to be facing the heat due to the growing public discontent. The undeniable truth is that several developmental works in the city have come to a grinding halt due to shortage of funds. It's been one-and-a-half-year since the present Council assumed office; however, it's alleged that none of the 66 Divisions in the GWMC made significant progress in resolving the issues faced by the residents.

The authorities are yet to address the hiccups in the drinking water supply. Leakages in sewer and water pipelines in several areas have made life miserable for the denizens. Although the government claims that it was supplying protected water under the Mission Bhagiratha, many colonies have no pipeline connection.

With the authorities failing to release funds, the contractors who were carrying out various works in the city stopped their activity. They even staged a protest before the administrative office recently, accusing the engineering officials of delaying their bills. It's learnt that pending bills worth around Rs 70 crore. Of which, the officials are yet to record works worth around Rs 40 crore. This also did not go down well with the contractors. The contractors say that bills have been pending since April. Some of the contractors had even accused the officials of demanding bribes 'irrationally'. Moreover, there was a disagreement between the GWMC and contractors over the price per cubic meter of work.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dasyam Abhinav Bhaskar, the 60th Division Corporator, who is also known for his philanthropic activity, said, "Due to the hiccups in the system, several developmental works have come to a grinding halt. It also hampered the bidding process of several developmental works. I have been raising this issue for the last one year but in vain. It was causing a lot of embarrassment for all the Corporators as we were answerable to people."

Pulluru Sudhakar, the founder of Forum for Better Warangal, said, "Despite the State government's repeated chest-thumping, the GWMC seldom received funds under Pattana Pragathi. Even though it was decided at the first Council meeting of the GWMC last year that Rs 50 lakh will be given to each of the 66 Divisions, it remained a non-starter for various reasons."