Public faith in KCR will help win MLC polls

Khammam: SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, party State secretary Tata Madhu and district party office in-charge Gundala (RJC) Krishna have flagged off TRS Graduate MLC election campaign vehicles at district party office here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijay Kumar asserted that public faith in the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would help party nominee for the Graduate MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy in winning the election with a huge majority. He said the Telangana government has set a trend in the country in development and welfare initiatives, by giving priority to growth of all sections in the society. The CM's vision helped Telangana to witness rapid development during the past six years, he added.

SUDA Chairman Vijay Kumar urged the voters to cast their first priority vote to Rajeshwar Reddy to elect him with huge majority. The graduates in the MLC constituency are not ready to trust the Opposition parties that were making false allegations against the TRS government, he added.

Party leaders Madhu and Krishna said, in the past six years Telangana has become a role model for other States in the country. They appealed to the TRS workers to carry out door-to-door campaign and graduates' support to the party nominee in the election.