Public health is govt’s motto: MLA Dr VM Abraham

Gadwal: Alampur MLA Dr VM Abraham stated here on Tuesday that the government was trying to provide quality health to the public by opening basti dawakhanas in every village. He was inaugurating a basti dhavakhana in Leeja municipality.

Later, he also launched a water tanker worth Rs. 2 lakh in the town to be used for watering plants under the Harita Haram scheme. The MLA also inaugurated a ‘vaikunta ratham’ which is intended to facilitate the municipality to transport bodies to vaikunta dhamams . He stated that Alampur people “are always with me; he expected the same in the future.”

He assured the Leeja municipality to complete the pending works of integrated market, drainage system, road widening and many development works.