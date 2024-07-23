Public Issues Should Be Resolved Promptly - Collector Badavath Santosh

Nagarkurnool : On Tuesday, Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh conducted a surprise inspection of the Thimmajipeta Mandal Praja Parishad office. The Collector reviewed the amendment center for beneficiary applications seeking 200 units of free electricity and a gas cylinder worth ₹500, providing several suggestions to the officials. During this visit, the Collector emphasized the importance of rectifying errors in public administration applications to ensure eligible beneficiaries are not inconvenienced and that government schemes reach them effectively. The Collector also inquired about the issues faced by beneficiaries at the public administration amendment center, advising beneficiaries to contact him directly if their problems remain unresolved. The Collector instructed the MPDO to promptly address the issues of people visiting the office.





Subsequently, the Collector visited the debt waiver resolution center at the Thimmajipeta Rythu Vedika. He questioned the agricultural officers about why some farmers had not received their debt waivers and explained the reasons to the farmers, instructing the officers to ensure that the debt waiver amounts are credited to the farmers' accounts immediately. The Collector noted that so far, loans for farmers with debts under ₹1 lakh had been waived in the mandal, and he urged addressing the pending cases by understanding why the waivers had not been processed.





Shantamma from Narellapally informed the Collector that her husband Srinu had recently passed away and that they had not received the farmer insurance amount. The Collector immediately responded by inquiring with the agricultural officer and assured that the insurance amount would be credited once the death certificate is received, advising to bring any issues to his attention. He also instructed that measures be taken to ensure that the farmer insurance amount is promptly credited to the respective farmers' accounts upon their demise and to create awareness among farmers about this.





he Collector made a surprise visit to the Union Bank in Thimmajipeta, where he personally reviewed the debt waiver process being credited to farmers' accounts. The Collector emphasized that the bank staff should ensure that farmers do not face any inconvenience. He spoke with Raju from Gummakonda village, who informed the Collector that ₹72,000 had been credited to his account under the debt waiver scheme. Farmer Venkataiah from Chegunta village informed the Collector that his loan of ₹40,837 had been fully waived by the government. A woman farmer from Chintagattu Thanda village informed the Collector that she had paid off her entire bank debt using the debt waiver funds and retrieved her land passbooks. The Collector suggested that the bankers conduct the debt waiver process according to the rules.



The bank officials explained to the Collector that they were resolving the debt waiver issues of 200 farmers daily without causing any inconvenience. The Collector then visited the Tahsildar's office, instructing the Tahsildar to resolve Dharani issues promptly and inquiring about the Dharani issues resolved so far.



The Collector was accompanied by Thimmajipeta Tahsildar GK Mohan, MPDO Lakshmidevi, Mandal Agriculture Officer Kamaleshwar, and other relevant officials.

