Public participation will develop villages: Collector Devasena

Peddapalli: District Collector Sri Devasena praised the villagers of Kummarikunta for constructing 100 percent soak pits and to plant flower plants after filling the drainage canals in their village.



She participated in the Swachh Friday programme in Kummarikunta village of Julapalli mandal on Friday. Addressing the villagers, the Collector said village development is possible if all the people works together. She explained about Pancha Sutra to the villagers and asked the villagers to use personal toilets, which were constructed. She stated that dengue cases came down drastically after soak pits were constructed. She said that community lavatories were constructed in every village in the district and all facilities were provided.

Collector Devasena had sanctioned Rs 1.5 lakh needed to supply electricity to the burial ground in the village, which was 100 percent completed. Stating that the garbage collectors are collecting dry and wet waste separately, she suggested the officials to set up a compost pit in each house and to set up compost shed and plastic collection unit in the village.

She directed the gram panchayat officials to pay the electricity bill every month without fail, to take steps to grow plants in Vanara Vanam in the village, to use wet garbage to manufacture compost in houses. She asked the villagers not to throw garbage on the roads.

District forest officer Raviprasad, village sarpanch, people's representatives, officials of various departments were present in the programme.