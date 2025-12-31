Public Safety at Risk in Aiza: BJP Demands Urgent Action on Stray Dog and Monkey Menace.

Gadwal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Aiza Town unit has expressed serious concern over the growing menace of stray dogs and monkeys in Aiza town, stating that the situation has become a grave threat to public safety, particularly to children. The party has demanded that the municipal authorities take immediate and effective action to address the issue.

Led by BJP Aiza Town President Kompati Bhagat Reddy, party leaders submitted a memorandum to Municipal Manager Ashok Reddy at the Aiza Municipal Office on Monday. They highlighted the alarming increase in stray dog attacks and unchecked movement of monkeys within residential areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhagat Reddy said that the number of stray dogs in Aiza town has risen drastically, forcing residents—especially children—to live in constant fear. He cited a recent incident near Venkateshwara Function Hall, where a six-year-old boy, Subbarayudu, was bitten by a stray dog while playing outside his house. Locals rushed the injured child to the Primary Health Centre, and due to the severity of the injuries, he was later shifted to Gadwal for further treatment.

“This is not an isolated incident. Stray dog attacks are occurring frequently in Aiza town, yet the municipality has failed to take concrete measures. This reflects a clear administrative failure,” Bhagat Reddy alleged. He questioned how many more children would have to suffer before authorities act and asserted that controlling the stray dog population is the responsibility of the municipality.

The BJP demanded immediate special measures to control stray dogs, identification of high-risk areas, and the formulation of a permanent action plan to prevent such incidents in the future.

The party also raised strong objections to the increasing monkey menace in the town. Bhagat Reddy referred to a recent incident in Ward No. 3, SC Colony, near Maremmagudi, where monkeys attacked a five-year-old child who was playing, causing serious injuries and forcing the child to undergo hospital treatment. He described the incident as deeply disturbing and a clear example of government negligence.

Despite repeated complaints in the past regarding monkey attacks, no permanent solution has been implemented, he said, calling the situation “highly alarming.” He urged authorities to immediately identify monkey-prone areas and, in coordination with the Forest Department, capture and relocate the animals to forest regions using scientific and humane methods.

Bhagat Reddy emphasized that the government and the municipality bear full responsibility for protecting public lives. He warned that if the authorities fail to respond promptly and take concrete action, the BJP would be compelled to launch public agitations on behalf of the residents.

The programme was attended by BJP Aiza Town Vice Presidents Bellankonda Nagaraju and Chinna Shankarayya, along with party leaders Anji, Lakshmanachari, Venkatesh, Rangaswamy, and others.