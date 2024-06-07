Pujas of Goddess Santoshi Mata with splendor

Nagarkurnool: Alladi Prakash Sharma, head priest of the temple, said that a special pooja was performed at Santoshimata Temple in Omnagar Colony in Nagar Kurnool District Center on Sri Krodhi Naam Santhwara Jeshtha Masam Padyami on Friday.

In the morning, abhishekam with special money, decoration, collective kumkumkarchana udyapan by women devotees, Kalash puja, paddy rice and dolarohana were organized by devotees in the temple. The members of Sri Lalita Sahasra Seva Samiti collectively performed the Lalita Sahasra Recitation and Lingashtakam with devotion. Special offerings were made to the Goddess and Maha Mangalaharati was performed.

After that, Anna Prasad was distributed along with Tirtha Prasad to all the devotees. Kotha Revathi and Srinivasulu couple participated in the Anna PrasadaSeva. The dance performance of the goddess Mahathi in the temple premises attracted many devotees. The temple committee members Malipeddi Bhagamma, Peddamarur Rajeshwari, Racherla Shiva Kumar, Venugopala Rao, devotees Saraswati, Rajeshwari, Jyoti, Ramadevi, Baliswari and women participated in this program