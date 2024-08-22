Put RRR on fast track: CM orders speedy acquisition of land

Hyderabad: Un happyover the slow progress in land acquisition for the Regional Ring Road, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed the officials to give him daily updates of the acquisition in the southern part. He asked the District Collectors to give a report to the Chief Secretary about the status of the work every evening.



The Regional Ring Road (RRR) project includes development of radial roads in the proposed Future City by making some changes in the alignment of the RRR.

Revanth Reddy asked the officials to conduct a field visit and submit a comprehensive report on the change of the alignment to suit the future industrial needs and for a hassle-free transport network connecting the Future City - RRR - Outer Ring Road.

At a high-level review on RRR works at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the officials briefed the CM about land acquisition and the status of the works which have already been taken up in the northern part of the RRR.

Revanth Reddy asked the Collectors to start land acquisition in a transparent manner on the Sangareddy- Amangal- Shadnagar-Choutuppal (189.20 km) stretch. Since the land acquisition in the northern part has already been completed to a large extent, the Chief Minister wanted land acquisition in the southern part to be completed in a time-bound manner. The authorities were also asked to discuss with the Central government if any technical or other problems arise regarding the road development before completing the works.

He told the officials that the alignment should be done by taking the future needs into consideration. He said the interior roads should be connected to the main roads everywhere, the CM said that precautions should be taken to ensure smooth travel without smart signaling systems and other problems. The radial roads should be suitable to connect the ORR and RRR and should be useful for the upcoming industries and organisations in the Future City.