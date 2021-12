Puvvada launches several works

Kothagudem: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Sunday participated in a number of development activities in Pinapaka constituency. He was accompanied by MP Kavitha and Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao, ZP Chairman Kanakaiah and other leaders.

Ajay Kumar laid foundation stones for a bridge at Choppla village in Karakagudem mandal, taken up at a cost of Rs2.58 crore, and Peda Bridge that will cost Rs 4.5 crore in Mothe village in the same mandal. He also laid foundation stones for BT road works worth Rs 3.11 crore.

District Collector D Anudeep, ASP Sabhareesh, Chief Engineer Panchyat Raj Seetharamulu, District Libraries Chairman D Rajender and others participated in the programme.