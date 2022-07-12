Puvvada says govt responding swiftly

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has directed the district administration to be alert and act swiftly in view of the incessant heavy rains in the State. On Monday he inspected the flood situation in Munneru stream and Kalvoddu area in Khammam. He was accompanied by Mayor P Neeraja, District Collector VP Gautham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier and Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi.

Ajay Kumar said that the situation was not grave, but the officials are taking no chances and ready to meet any eventuality if the floods intensify. The people in flood-hit areas would be rehabilitated at the local Nayabazaar College, where food, drinking water and basic facilities are kept ready for them.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was constantly keeping tabs on the ground situation across the state and ensuring relief material wherever necessary. So far there has been no loss of property or life, but high alert is being maintained, the minister noted. Adequate warnings and signs indicating alternative routes have been installed at rivers and streams that are overflowing in rural areas.

Similarly, people should take proper precautions not to try to cross the streams between the villages during the rainy season, he pleaded. Later he visited temple town Bhadrachalam and observed the flood situation. He observed the flood flows at Bridge Center, Vista Complex and other places.

Later, he participated in a review meeting with district officials. He asked them to set up buffer stocks in all the mandals and monitor the situation from minute to minute. He also called for setting up control rooms in all the mandals. Taking stock of the floods and relief measures, he expressed satisfaction at the response and preparedness of the officials for the last three days.