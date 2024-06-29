PV's services to the nation will never be forgotten: KTR

  • Menu
Hyderabad: The birth anniversary celebrations of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao were held at Telangana Bhavan in the city on Friday.

BRS party working president KT Rama Rao paid rich tributes at PV’s portrait on the occasion. PV’s daughter and the BRS party MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, party MLA Jagadish Reddy and several other leaders paid their respects to the former PM.

On the occasion, KTR recalled PV’s services. He said the former PM PV Narasimha Rao was the first South Indian leader to take over as Prime Minister in Delhi. “PV’s services to the nation are unforgettable. PV as the Prime Minister gave economic direction to the country, which is now on the verge of disaster. “Our PV is a man who led the country with economic reforms. The country will never forget the multi-faceted genius PV Narasimha Rao,” he said.

