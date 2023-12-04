Pvt bus catches fires on way Nellore from Hyd

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a travel bus going from Hyderabad to Nellore and one was burnt alive while the others were seriously injured. The incident took place at Marriguda in Nalgonda district. A bus belonging to Srikrishna Travels left Hyderabad for Nellore last night with 38 passengers. A sudden fire broke out in a bus at Marriguda in Nalgonda district while everyone was sleeping around midnight. The alert driver stopped the bus on the roadside and alerted the passengers.

However, the fire spread rapidly and engulfed the bus, trapping some passengers. Others managed to escape with great difficulty. One passenger could not escape and was burnt alive. The bus caught fire due to a short circuit was completely burnt in the accident. On receiving the information, the police immediately reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. A case has been registered and investigation is underway. The deceased passenger is yet to be identified.