Live
- Venture set up on govt land
- Sub-collector, engineer held in graft case
- Patra reviews paddy purchase readiness
- INTACH urges Odisha govt to declare old trees as heritage
- PM Modi Reaffirms India's Health Tech Commitment In Response To WHO Chief's 'Tulsi Bhai' Exchange
- CM Revanth Reddy Pays Visit to Vemulawada Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple
- Panic in Siddiqnagar as Four-Storey Building Tilts in Madhapur
- Controversy Surrounds Hyderabad Metro Rail: N.V.S. Reddy’s Comments on Losses Spark Government Concerns
- Android 16 Preview Released: Who Can Access It and What's New
- Rights activist demands Manipur CM’s resignation
Just In
Pvt degree colleges to shut indefinitely
In a move demonstrating their ire over the non-release of free reimbursement over the past three years, private degree and PG colleges affiliated to MGU in Erstwhile Nalgonda district decided to shut down indefinitely from November 20 onwards till their issue is resolved.
Nalgonda: In a move demonstrating their ire over the non-release of free reimbursement over the past three years, private degree and PG colleges affiliated to MGU in Erstwhile Nalgonda district decided to shut down indefinitely from November 20 onwards till their issue is resolved.
Citing their plight in running colleges, college managements expressed their helplessness in conducting forthcoming semester exams. They also announced to boycott the semester exams as a part of their protest. A memorandum was submitted to MGU Vice-Chancellor, registrar and Controller of the university under the leadership of Association president Nagender Reddy of Neelagiri Degree and PG college.
Members of the Private Degree and PG colleges management association under MGU chapter convened a meeting and submitted the memorandum.