  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Pvt degree colleges to shut indefinitely

Pvt degree colleges to shut indefinitely
x
Highlights

In a move demonstrating their ire over the non-release of free reimbursement over the past three years, private degree and PG colleges affiliated to MGU in Erstwhile Nalgonda district decided to shut down indefinitely from November 20 onwards till their issue is resolved.

Nalgonda: In a move demonstrating their ire over the non-release of free reimbursement over the past three years, private degree and PG colleges affiliated to MGU in Erstwhile Nalgonda district decided to shut down indefinitely from November 20 onwards till their issue is resolved.

Citing their plight in running colleges, college managements expressed their helplessness in conducting forthcoming semester exams. They also announced to boycott the semester exams as a part of their protest. A memorandum was submitted to MGU Vice-Chancellor, registrar and Controller of the university under the leadership of Association president Nagender Reddy of Neelagiri Degree and PG college.

Members of the Private Degree and PG colleges management association under MGU chapter convened a meeting and submitted the memorandum.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick