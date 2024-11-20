Pvt degree colleges to shut indefinitely

Nalgonda: In a move demonstrating their ire over the non-release of free reimbursement over the past three years, private degree and PG colleges affiliated to MGU in Erstwhile Nalgonda district decided to shut down indefinitely from November 20 onwards till their issue is resolved.

Citing their plight in running colleges, college managements expressed their helplessness in conducting forthcoming semester exams. They also announced to boycott the semester exams as a part of their protest. A memorandum was submitted to MGU Vice-Chancellor, registrar and Controller of the university under the leadership of Association president Nagender Reddy of Neelagiri Degree and PG college.

Members of the Private Degree and PG colleges management association under MGU chapter convened a meeting and submitted the memorandum.