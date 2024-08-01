Quality mid-day meals should be provided to the students : Collector Badawath Santosh

NagarKurnool: On Thursday, District Collector Badawat Santosh made a surprise inspection of the Singotam Zilla Parishad High School in Kollapur Mandal. During his visit, the Collector reviewed the ongoing work at the school and inspected the registers to check the attendance of students and teachers, consulting with the school in-charge headmaster.

While examining the kitchen, the Collector observed the ingredients and cooking processes, advising the kitchen staff to focus on meal quality. He assured that the midday meal bills would be processed on time. The Collector emphasized the need to provide nutritious and tasty meals to students according to the menu standards.

In discussions with the teachers, the Collector urged them to strive for excellent results from the 97 students studying at the school. He encouraged the headmaster to aim for a 100% pass rate in grade 10 by providing quality teaching and increasing student enrollment. He stressed the importance of teaching that guides students effectively in their lives, suggesting that subject teachers should teach in an understandable manner and pay special attention to struggling students.

Afterward, the Collector had lunch with the students and interacted with them, encouraging them to study hard and achieve a 100% pass rate in grade 10. He advised students to focus from now on and pay special attention to any subjects they find challenging.

Accompanying the Collector were Kollapur RDO Nagaraj, Kollapur Tehsildar Vishnuvardhan, MPDO Manohar, School Complex Headmasters Shobharani, School Headmaster Govind Goud, and MIS Coordinator Vishnu, among others.