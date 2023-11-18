Live
Quthubullapur BJP candidate holds Street corner meetings, asks people to vote for him
Quthbullapur BJP candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud attended the street corner meeting organized by BJP at Subhash Nagar 130 Division, Suraram Bus Stop and requested the voters to vote for the lotus flower symbol and make him win in the elections.
Quthbullapur BJP candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud attended the street corner meeting organized by BJP at Subhash Nagar 130 Division, Suraram Bus Stop and requested the voters to vote for the lotus flower symbol and make him win in the elections. A large number of people from Suraram Colony Saibaba Nagar and other slums attended this meeting and supported the BJP.
BJP candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud said BRS candidate has cheated the people of Kutbullapur for 9 years with false promises and lies and asked to be wary of BRS and Congress. He assured that
the problem of registration in Suraram Colony Survey No. 107 will be resolved and house titles will be given to all the poor.
Former BJP State Vice President Dr. S Mallareddy, leaders of Subhash Nagar Division, activists and large number of people participated in this program.