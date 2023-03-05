Race for ‘TRS’

Hyderabad: In politics, it is said, if you cannot convince people, confuse them. This is the strategy some Opposition parties appear to be trying to implement.

Since the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has been converted into a national party and changed its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), it is learnt that some parties or groups supported by some political parties had filed applications with the Election Commission of India with names whose initials would be TRS.

The names include Telangana Rythu Samithi, Telangana Rakshana Samithi and Telugu Rashtra Samithi. However, sources said that the process of obtaining the nod of the ECI regarding the name of a political party is a long one and the possibility of any party going to polls under the banner of TRS is remote.