Race hots up for Wardhannapet ticket
A section of Congress cadres opine that IPS officer Nagaraju will have an advantage over other candidates aspiring ticket
Warangal: With the elections to the Assembly fast approaching, several aspirants including a few high profile candidates eyeing viable constituencies from where they can sneak into. The Congress is on a high especially since its stupendous performance in Karnataka where they trampled down the BJP. Barring one or two, the ruling BRS is to retain all the sitting MLAs. Against this backdrop, the Congress is witnessing a mad rush for the tickets.
Latest to jump on the bandwagon is the retired IPS K R Nagaraju. It’s learnt that Nagaraju is willing to get into the election fray from the Wardhannapet constituency (SC Reserved). Nagaraju who currently resides in Laxmipuram village adjacent to 4th TSSP Battalion, Mamnoor, suburban of Warangal city, did his schooling and higher education in Mamnoor and Warangal. Nagaraju who started his police career as a probationary sub-inspector in Wardhannapet in 1990 worked in different capacities in Warangal and Hyderabad before retiring as the Police Commissioner of Nizamabad in March 2023.
A section of Congress cadres opine that Nagaraju will have an advantage over other candidates aspiring Wardhannapet ticket. Not only a local, but Nagaraju had also worked considerable time in this part of the region, they say. On the other hand, former MP Sircilla Rajaiah and constituency Congress in-charge Namindla Srinivas are also the frontrunners aspiring for the ticket.