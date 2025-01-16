Rachakonda SOT nabs person selling country-made pistol

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team, Bhongir Zone, along with Jawahar Nagar police, apprehended a person with two country-made pistols, one tapancha, along with ten live rounds from his possession.

Police arrested Hare Krishna Yadav (26), a native of Uttar Pradesh. According to police, in 2019 he, along with his brother Murali, came to Hyderabad and worked in a company at Bibinagar. After three years, in 2022 he left the job and went back to his native village and eked out his livelihood by farming in small places. “He has contacts with illegal firearm manufacturers, and to earn easy money illegally, he hatched a plan to procure country-made weapons for a lower price and planned to sell them in Hyderabad to needy persons at high prices,” said DCP Malkajgiri, Padmaja.

As per his plan, Krishna Yadav procured three different types of weapons from Sampath Yadav of Bhojpur district, Bihar. He kept the same with him to sell them in Hyderabad to persons through his known contacts. On Wednesday, while Krishna Yadav was moving in Ambedkar Nagar bus stop near the flower garden area, the SOT Team, along with Jawaharnagar Police arrested him and seized two country-made pistols, a tapancha, and ten live rounds from him.