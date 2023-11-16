RaGa’s whirlwind tour tomorrow

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who will be back in Telangana on November 17, would take up a whirlwind tour covering five constituencies on a single day.

According to party sources, the former AICC president will address public meetings at Pinapaka, Narsampet, Warangal (East), Warangal (West) and Rajendranagar. He will reach out to voters by undertaking roadshows, corner meetings, padayatra and public meetings in these constituencies.

Rahul Gandhi would first go to Pinapaka at 11 am by a chopper from the Shamshabad airport. He would address the gathering during a roadshow in the town. Later, he will go to Narsampet.

He would interact with people for about an hour between 2 and 3 pm and will go to Warangal (East) by road. At 4 pm he will take up padayatra in the constituency.



From there Rahul will go to Warangal (West) and will hold a road corner meeting. Later in the evening around 6.30 pm, the Congress leader will reach Rajendranagar in Ranga Reddy constituency close to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and will address a public meeting before taking his flight back to Delhi.