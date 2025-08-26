Ragging Will Not Be Tolerated, Says Gadwal SP Srinivasa Rao

Gadwal: Gadwal District Superintendent of Police, T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, has issued a stern warning that criminal cases will be registered against any students involved in ragging.

Addressing the issue at the beginning of the new academic year, the SP stated that ragging is a serious criminal offense under the Prohibition of Ragging Act. He cautioned that students indulging in such antisocial activities—especially seniors harassing juniors—would not only face criminal prosecution but also expulsion from educational institutions. Such actions, he emphasized, would have a long-term negative impact on a student’s education, career, and future opportunities.

The SP urged educational institutions to take proactive measures to curb ragging. He directed managements to set up Anti-Ragging Committees and Squads in every higher educational institution, maintain special supervision on freshers, and conduct regular awareness programs, seminars, and workshops. Police teams, he added, would also extend support in carrying out such awareness campaigns.

Institutions have been instructed to provide 24-hour helpline numbers for students to register complaints. The SP appealed to students to immediately report any incident of harassment, abuse, or ragging to their Principal, management, or directly to the police.

To ensure confidentiality and encourage reporting, the SP assured that the identity of complainants will be kept strictly confidential. Students can call Dial 100 or the District Police Control Room at 8712670306 to lodge complaints.

“Ragging is not part of our culture. It is a poisonous practice that destroys lives. No student should indulge in such acts that not only damage their own future but also harm society as a whole,” SP Srinivasa Rao said.

He concluded by stressing the need for a collective effort from managements, teachers, students, and the police to completely eradicate ragging culture from educational institutions in the district.