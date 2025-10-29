Raghuram Reddy upset after snub by party peers

Khammam: Member of Parliament R Raghuram Reddy was visibly upset at the District Development, Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting, reportedly over the absence of ministers, MLAs, and officials.

The meeting, scheduled for 2 pm, was to be chaired by the MP and attended by local legislators, ministers, and heads of various government departments. However, despite Raghuram Reddy’s arrival, none of the district’s ministers or MLAs were present.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who had been in Khammam district since noon for official programmes in his Madhira constituency, did not attend the meeting. He was accompanied by District Collector Anudeep Durishetty and other senior officials, who were also unavailable for the DISHA review. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who was reportedly engaged in official work related to the Bihar Assembly elections and his birthday celebrations, and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, involved in the Jubilee Hills by-election activities, were also absent.

Among local representatives, Sathupalli MLA M Ragamayee attended government welfare programmes and Ponguleti’s birthday celebrations in her constituency, while Wyra MLA Ramdas Naik participated in similar events. Neither legislator made it to the meeting.

Undeterred, the MP attempted to proceed with the review and requested reports from the Civil Supplies and Education Departments, as well as details on Khammam Municipal Corporation and Wyra Municipality.

When officials failed to respond, the visibly disappointed MP remarked that he should have at least been informed of their absence and suggested holding the meeting again when all members are available. He then left the meeting midway.

The incident has since triggered intense discussion in political and bureaucratic circles, with questions being raised whether the MP is being sidelined by his own party leaders and local administration.