Rahul can’t digest BCs getting closer to BJP: DR Laxman

Hyderabad/New Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha member Laxman on Thursday expressed anger on Rahul Gandhi’s comments over Union Minister Amit Shah announcing BC CM's names



Talking to the media, he said Rahul Gandhi insulted the BCs. He said that even when the opportunity came, the Congress party did not give a chance to the BCs. He alleged that Rahul Gandhi made this statement with the fear that the BCs will get closer to the BJP.

The MP asked the BCs to use their vote weapon to thwart the conspiracies of Rahul Gandhi and KCR. BCs want to prove that they are not longing for the benefits announced by Congress and BRS. BCs should maintain their self-respect, he called.

Rahul Gandhi has to remember the fact that Congress party lost its deposits in the by-elections held in Telangana, he said. He commented that Rahul Gandhi is unable to digest if a BC man is the Prime Minister. He asked Rahul Gandhi to stop trying to deceive people for votes.

It is claimed that 1358 OBC legislators have won on behalf of the BJP... 160 people have been given the opportunity to become members of the Legislative Council. The MP said that a Hyderabad meeting will be held in Telangana on November 7th in the evening under the name of Self-respect of BCs.. Prime Minister Modi will attend this meeting, he added.

He said that alliance with Jana Sena will benefit BJP. He said that BJP was able to win all the seats in the GHMC Elections due to Jana Sena withdrawing from the contest. BJP candidates hoping for ticket in the background of alliance with Jana Sena advised not to be disappointed. BJP will come back to power at the Centre. There will be many positions and opportunities. He clarified that BJP has no alliance with Telugu Desam Party.

He said that Telugu Desam has not announced who it will support in the Telangana elections. He said that Jana Sena is a partner of NDA. MP Laxman said that Vivek Venkataswamy himself had declared that he would not change the party until recently, now if he changes his mind you should ask him.