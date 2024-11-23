Live
Rahul Gandhi mudslinging at Modi, Adani: BJP leader
Hyderabad: BJP Karnataka and Tamil Nadu co-incharge, Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy charged Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, saying he is resorting to mudslinging against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani out of jealousy. In a statement on Friday, he said the Congress leader is trying to divert people's attention, sensing that the results of the just concluded Maharashtra and Jharkhand outcomes are not going in favour of his party. He asked Rahul Gandhi to turn his attention to the corruption in Congress-ruled states.
He expressed doubts whether Rahul is making such allegations in line with an agreement that the Congress party entered with China. Further, he accused the Congress leader of making baseless allegations as the reputation of Modi is growing within and outside of the country. The BJP leader termed that the Indian National Congress has turned into the Indian Commercial Congress, and it is making such allegations as part of a conspiracy. Sudhakar Reddy said that the Adani Group has issued a clarification on the allegations levelled against it. He said that the Chief Ministers in the Congress-ruled states are rolling out the red carpet to Adanis at a time when Rahul Gandhi is making baseless allegations.