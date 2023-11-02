Rahul Gandhi to visit Medigadda today

Kalwakurthy: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is in Telangana on election campaign, would visit the Medigadda project site on Thursday. This decision was preceded by dramatic developments as the state police first refused permission for landing of his helicopter at Ambatipalli forcing the Congress party to obtain permission from the Election Commission of India to visit the project.

The state police refused the permission saying that Section 144 was in force at Medigadda and no one was being allowed there. But Rahul Gandhi said he would visit the project come what may after his meeting with women voters at Ambatipally in Manthani Assembly constituency.

However, it was decided that Rahul Gandhi would reach Ambatipally by a chopper and would go to Medigadda which is about 61 kms from there by road.

Meanwhile, Manthani Congress candidate and MLA Duddilla Sridhar Babu said that many flaws in the construction of barrages under Kaleshwaram were coming to fore one after the another starting with Medigadda 10 days back and now Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

Earlier, BRS working president K T Rama Rao said that Rahul Gandhi should visit Kaleshwaram and learn how the world’s biggest LI project had been constructed and how it was catering to the irrigation needs of one lakh acres.

Referring to the sinking pillars of Medigadda at a public meeting in Kalwakurthy earlier, Rahul Gandhi said that KCR should visit the site and see why the pillars had sunk since he had claimed that it was he who had designed it. He reiterated the allegation that there was Rs 1 lakh crore corruption in the project.

Expressing concern that barrages which should have last for 100 years were getting damaged in short time, Rahul Gandhi said it was not just about the barrages but also about the lives of four crore people of the state, Rahul added.