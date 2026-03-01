Rahul Gandhi to visit Telangana to attend DCC presidents training session

AICC leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will visit Telangana tomorrow (Monday) to energise the state Congress. He is scheduled to be the chief guest at the DCC presidents’ training sessions in Vikarabad.

Arriving at Shamshabad Airport from Delhi on a special flight at 9:20 am, he will travel to Vikarabad by helicopter at 10:20 am, reaching the town by 10:30 am. Gandhi will attend the training at Haritha Hotel and meet with DCC presidents and party leaders throughout the day, from 10:30 am to 4:30 pm, to provide strategic guidance. He will depart for Delhi at 5:00 pm.

Gandhi's visit will extend beyond the training programme, focusing on vital state political issues. He is expected to make decisions regarding the selection of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana, with nominations likely to be based on social equations and party loyalty.