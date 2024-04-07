Live
- Rayadurg: Kalava vows local development, completion of BT project
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 07 April 2024
- Rajamahendravaram: TDP, JSP plan a joint road show of Naidu & Pawan
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 07 April 2024
- A woman performing abortions was caught red-handed and the clinic was seized by the health department and police officials.
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 07 April 2024
- Tirupati to witness triangular fight
- Gold rates in Delhi surges, check the rates on 07 April 2024
- Fading Melody of Proverbs
- Welcoming the New Year
Just In
Rahul Gandhi will never be PM: DK Aruna
Mahabubnagar: In a recent campaign rally held at Koilkonda in Narayanapet district, BJP’s MP candidate from Mahabubnagar, DK Aruna, fervently praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, attributing the country’s progress and development to his visionary governance.
The event, attended by BJP chief workers from Koilkonda and Rural Mandals, witnessed Aruna’s strong endorsement of the Modi-led BJP government at the Centre. In a scathing critique of opposition parties, particularly the Congress, Aruna dismissed the possibility of Rahul Gandhi becoming Prime Minister.
She lambasted the Congress for its failure to fulfill electoral promises and highlighted Modi’s track record of delivering on commitments, citing the abrogation of Article 370 and the development initiatives undertaken in various sectors