Rahul Gandhi will never be PM: DK Aruna

Mahabubnagar: In a recent campaign rally held at Koilkonda in Narayanapet district, BJP’s MP candidate from Mahabubnagar, DK Aruna, fervently praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, attributing the country’s progress and development to his visionary governance.

The event, attended by BJP chief workers from Koilkonda and Rural Mandals, witnessed Aruna’s strong endorsement of the Modi-led BJP government at the Centre. In a scathing critique of opposition parties, particularly the Congress, Aruna dismissed the possibility of Rahul Gandhi becoming Prime Minister.

She lambasted the Congress for its failure to fulfill electoral promises and highlighted Modi’s track record of delivering on commitments, citing the abrogation of Article 370 and the development initiatives undertaken in various sectors