Railway police trace 104 lost/stolen mobile phones

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police traced a total of 104 mobile phones worth Rs 21 lakh belonging to rail users that were either lost or stolen using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal. The recovered phones were handed over to their owners.

According to railway police officials, the CEIR portal was put to use by the Government Railway Police (GPR) in April 2024, and while 210 mobile phones were recovered until July, 104 were recovered in the last two months.

GPR officials said special teams have been formed all over the railway police district for tracing lost or stolen mobile phones of citizens. The mobile phones that were traced include reported cases and Meeseva applications through the CEIR portal.

GRP officials appealed to passengers to be careful about their belongings. They instructed that if any mobile phone theft occurs in railway stations, to block their mobile phones with IMEI numbers in the CEIR portal immediately by logging in at www.ceir.gov.in. Alternatively, passengers who lost mobiles should immediately contact the nearest police station to block IMEI using the CEIR portal, said a senior officer, railway police.