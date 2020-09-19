Rain batters Hyderabad, more in store

Heavy rains continued to lash the city again on Saturday noon inundating several parts of the city. Many parts of the city also suffered a power outage and the situation on the roads went out of control. People struggled to step out of their houses as water reached to two-three feet on roads.

Civic officials were alerted and pressed emergency teams into action to clear waterlogging. Trees were uprooted in some areas and the water clogged roads caused traffic snarls.

Areas like LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Hayath Nagar, Abdullapurmet, Dilsukhnagar, Chaitanyapuri, Saroornagar, Karmanghat, Kothapet, Meerpet, Keesara, Jawaharnagar, Dammaiguda, Nagaram, Neredmet witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning.

The cause of the rainfall is attributed to a cyclonic circulation over the state and adjoining Vidarbha region. According to the weathermen, rainfall will continue till Sunday. The IMD also issued a yellow alert for many parts of the state.

The state has received around 42 per cent more than the normal monsoon rainfall this season by now. According to IMD, Telangana received 988.8 mm rainfall till now as against the normal rainfall 694.3 mm.