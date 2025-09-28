Rain fury takes over Asifabad

Asifabad: Heavy rains lashed the district headquarters on Saturday. The rain that started after 2 pm continued till 4 pm. Due to this, many canals were flooded. The Jubilee Market area was filled with rainwater.

Since it was a market day, people who came to the market faced difficulties. On the other hand, water entered the houses in low-lying areas. Similarly, streams and rivulets overflowed due to the rain in the district. Many villages were stopped from moving.