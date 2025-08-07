Rain, Thunderstorms Forecast Across Telangana for Three Days

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds across several districts in Telangana over the next three days, starting Thursday.

According to the Met Centre, showers are expected on Thursday in the districts of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba and Gadwal.

On Friday, rainfall is likely in Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet and Gadwal.

The Centre further noted that on the 9th of August, Kumuram Bheem, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Nagarkurnool districts could experience rainfall.

Residents are advised to stay alert and follow local weather advisories.