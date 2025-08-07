Live
- Farmers’ children queue up for urea, skip school amid fertiliser chaos
- YouTube journalists injured in mob attack near Dharmasthala
- Google Introduces ‘Guided Learning’ in Gemini AI to Promote Smarter Studying Over Shortcuts
- Dharmasthala forest site under scrutiny again in mass grave inquiry
- Tripura HC orders probe into lower court's grant of bail to 6 murder accused
- No toll collection if highway badly maintained: Kerala HC
- Rupee rises 5 paise to 87.67 against US dollar in early trade
- Trump’s Truth Social Unveils Perplexity-Powered AI Search Tool to Rival Google
- CM Chandrababu to Launch Schemes on National Handloom Day in Mangalagiri
- Dehradun: No time for us to run away
Rain, Thunderstorms Forecast Across Telangana for Three Days
Highlights
The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds across several districts in Telangana over the next three days, starting Thursday.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds across several districts in Telangana over the next three days, starting Thursday.
According to the Met Centre, showers are expected on Thursday in the districts of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba and Gadwal.
On Friday, rainfall is likely in Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet and Gadwal.
The Centre further noted that on the 9th of August, Kumuram Bheem, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Nagarkurnool districts could experience rainfall.
Residents are advised to stay alert and follow local weather advisories.
Next Story