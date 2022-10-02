Rain will stop on my command, says KA Paul

Hyderabad: 'Don't worry about rain. I can order it to stop,' Praja Shanti Party founder KA Paul assured the people. He is going to organise Shanti Sabha at Gymkhana Grounds on Sunday evening. Requesting the public to attend the meeting in large numbers, he told them not to think about the rain, which will stop if he says it to stop.

Along with Gaddar, Paul spoke with the media about his meeting. He stated rain never become an obstacle for country, God, truth and peace. India had achieved independence 75 years ago with peace only but some people still doing politics with castes, he criticized. Paul questioned the people whether they support peace or war. Whether they take sides with truth or lies?

The evangelist said that he has conducted about 300 public meetings in America and never faced any hurdles. 'But here in my country, I am facing many obstacles, he lamented. Stating that people's leaders like Gaddar and Kodandaram are supporting him, Paul requested Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to attend his meeting and to address people on global peace.