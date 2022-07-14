Rains & floods wreak havoc in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Widespread damage to roads, houses and crops was reported as heavy rains and floods continued to wreak havoc in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts on Thursday. Villages and towns were submerged by Godavari Manjeera river floodwaters as the residents are struggling to cope with the damage caused by torrential rains.

Heavy rains paralysed life in several villages in the districts as floodwater entering the houses. Vegetable vendors, businessmen and traders complained of suffering huge losses due to flash floods.

"For the first time in my life, I have witnessed life being turned upside down due to torrential rains and floods," Gundu Venkanna Patel of Armoor area told The Hans India. Transport facility was suspended due to water-logging on the Godavari river bridge at Kandakurti Triveni confluence in Ranger mandal. Flash floods inundated Aljapoor village in Nandipet mandal. Road transport facilities between Aljapur and Yancha villages stopped. Marampalli pond in Nandipet mandal breached due to floods. An old man who was going on a bicycle was washed away in Khanapur, a suburb of Nizamabad.

At Sattenapalli on the Metpalli Armoru road, the traffic was blocked due to water-logging on road. The temporary road constructed on the side of the bridge between Dongaon and Sopur villages of Jukkal mandal of Kamareddy district was washed away due to heavy rains. Traffic between Dongam and Sopur villages has stopped.

The MLA and officials visited this place. The road was closed with barbed wire. Mecca village in Bichkunda mandal is under water.

SRSP project is receiving heavy inflow and releasing 4, 16, 000 cusec water into Godavari through 36 gates. Since June 1, 107.83 TMC floodwater has been released due to widespread rainfall in the upper catchment area of the SRSP project. Floodwater is coming to Kausal Nalla, Pocharam, Kalyani and Nizamsagar projects. R&B Minister Prashant Reddy visited the flood- affected areas in Nizamabad city on Thursday and met the people and heard their sufferings. MLA Shakeel inspected the crops submerged in floodwater in Bodhan mandal Hangarga, Koparga Bandaru Palli area of Nizamabad district.

The MLA held a review meeting on heavy rains with authorities in Navipet, Renjal, Edapalli and Bodhan mandals.