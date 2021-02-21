Rains predicted in Telangana today

Due to the westerly winds from North-east Bihar to Arabian sea covering Telangana, Rayalaseema and North Kerala, moderate to heavy rainfall is predicted in Telangana today.

According to the weather report, several places witness a drop in temperatures due to the sudden change in the weather conditions. On Saturday, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Arli (T) with 11.6 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, dry weather conditions will prevail in the next 24 hours.

Rainfall is expected to lash in and around Hyderabad due to the cyclonic circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Madhya-Maharashtra regions, weather officials said. On Friday, various parts of the state received thunderstorms and hailstorms which resulted in the dip in temperature.