Rains set records in Telangana

Hyderabad: The people of Telangana are facing severe problems due to continuous rains for the past few days. All the low-lying areas were flooded with rains and floods. Heavy rains are falling in some districts. India Meteorological Centre has revealed that in the last 24 hours, record rainfall of this season has been recorded in many places. Lakshmidevipet of Venkatapur mandal in Mulugu district recorded the highest rainfall of 649.8 mm.

Chityal mandal of Jayashankar district stood second with 616.5 mm. In the same district, 475.8 mm of rain was recorded in Chelpur of Ghanpur mandal, 467.0 mm in Regonda mandal and 394 mm in Mogullapally. Meteorological Centre said that 390 mm rainfall was recorded in Karkagudem of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. More than 230 mm of rainfall was recorded at 20 places, including several areas in Karimnagar, Hanmakonda, Adilabad, Warangal and Jangam districts.