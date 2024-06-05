People of TS are with Congress: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed gratitude to Telangana people for offering their blessings to the 100-day Congress-led state government and for giving a big mandate to Congress, which won eight Lok Sabha seats and Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly seat in the by-elections.

“People’s blessings gave us a big boost and increased our confidence levels. They encouraged us to deliver more effective governance. The election results have once again proved that people of the state are with the Congress party”, the CM said.

He congratulated and thanked all the party activists, leaders and well-wishers who worked hard for the victory of Congress. It was a victory of all activists and the party will recognise their hard work, he said.

As the election code is ending on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy said that his people's government would start to work hard and solve people’s issues.

“We will provide excellent governance aiming for the development of the state and the welfare of the people. We will deliver ‘praja palana’ in the coming days and win the hearts of Telangana people forever”, he said in a statement.