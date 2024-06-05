  • Menu
CM Revanth Reddy congratulates Babu, Pawan

CM Revanth Reddy congratulates Babu, Pawan
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan upon their alliance's win in Andhra Pradesh polls. Posting on X,

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan upon their alliance's win in Andhra Pradesh polls. Posting on X,

Revanth expressed his heartfelt wishes to N Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP chief and Pawan Kalyan, the Jana Sena president. “I am hopeful that both the States will continue to have cordial relationships.

While focusing on development we shall be resolving all the problems,” he posted. In a separate post, Revanth Reddy congratulated those who won in the Lok Sabha polls from the party in Telangana. “I thank all the party workers and leaders who had strived for the party's win in State.

I hope that the candidates who have won will work hard towards the State's welfare and bring good name while serving the people,” he posted.

