Live
- Dalai Lama congratulates PM Modi after election results
- Chandrika Ravi Becomes The First Indian Actress To Host A Radio Show In The US
- Nourish Your Skin Naturally: 5 Ayurvedic Tips for Dry Skin
- Should You Drink Sugarcane Juice in Summer? Benefits and Side Effects
- Odisha awaits new BJP CM
- Porsche case: Minor accused's remand to juvenile home extended by a week
- Dutch PM calls PM Modi, congratulates on election victory
- Parties should settle their cases through Lok Adalat
- BRS MLA s face significant set bac
- AYUSH Deputy Director Hemalatha met the Collector to organize Pancha Karma
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy congratulates Babu, Pawan
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan upon their alliance's win in Andhra Pradesh polls. Posting on X,
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan upon their alliance's win in Andhra Pradesh polls. Posting on X,
Revanth expressed his heartfelt wishes to N Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP chief and Pawan Kalyan, the Jana Sena president. “I am hopeful that both the States will continue to have cordial relationships.
While focusing on development we shall be resolving all the problems,” he posted. In a separate post, Revanth Reddy congratulated those who won in the Lok Sabha polls from the party in Telangana. “I thank all the party workers and leaders who had strived for the party's win in State.
I hope that the candidates who have won will work hard towards the State's welfare and bring good name while serving the people,” he posted.