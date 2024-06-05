Vijayawada: The Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh witnessed massive turnover of women voters. Though a per cent of them did vote for YSRCP as they were the beneficiaries of the welfare schemes announced by the YSRCP government, majority apparently went with the alliance.

Part of the credit for mobilising women voters to counter the propaganda of YSRCP goes to wife N Bhuvaneswari, wife of N Chandrababu Naidu.

Bhuvaneswari who is also the MD of Heritage Foods. Though Naidu has been the chief minister for about 14 years in the past, she had never come into public life. But the YSRCP government insulted her in the state Assembly using most foul language.

Later, the entire family got shaken when Naidu was arrested and sent to Rajahmundry Jail. At that time Bhuvaneswari, along with Lokesh and his wife Brahmani went to Rajahmundry and stayed there till Naidu was released on bail.

At that time, she interacted with the rank and file of the party and Naidu during mulakat time told her to take up Nijam Gelavali tour to meet the families of those died of shock when he was arrested.

She took up the campaign across the state after Naidu’s released and got connected with people particularly the women mostly in rural areas. Though novice to public speaking, she carried off the speeches effectively explaining what Naidu had done for undivided AP, how he had developed Hyderabad and how he strived to develop the state after bifurcation and how the YSRCP government “destroyed” the state in every respect starting from Praja Vedika.

The TDP leaders on Tuesday said Jagan labeled this election as Kurukshetra war but the results proved it was ‘Bhuvana Vijayam’.