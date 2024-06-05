Let’s learn how to maintain gum health according to Ayurveda

Ayurveda is an ancient medical method from the Indian subcontinent that combines the Sanskrit terms ayus (life) and veda (science). It uses herbs for maintaining good health and is mentioned in ancient literature such as the Charaka Samhita, which was created about 1000 BC. Ayurveda recognizes three bodily states: Vata (air and ether), Pitta (fire and water), and Kapha (earth and water). Ayurveda emphasizes a holistic approach to restoring balance, recognizing the interdependence of the body, mind, and spirit, which is critical to overall health. Integrating Ayurvedic solutions into dental care can improve gum health and general well-being.

How does Ayurveda help Improve Gum Health?

According to Ayurveda, the oral cavity is one of the body’s nine pores. It indicates that these apertures accumulate pollutants by secretions all day and night. As a result, Ayurveda suggests cleansing these apertures often and on a regular basis. The mouth cavity is the body’s principal entry and must be kept in good condition to defend against potential threats to overall wellness. Furthermore, since digestion begins in the mouth, it is critical to maintain the oral cavity clean and fresh.

Ayurvedic Practices for Better Gum Health

• Use soft-bristled toothbrushes or Neem/Miswak twigs twice day to eliminate plaque, prevent cavities, and keep a bright smile.

• Tongue scraping (Jihwa Nirlekhana): Using a metal or tree branch scraper, this procedure activates reflex points, reduces foul breath, improves taste, and promotes digestive enzyme release.

• Gargling (Gandusha & Kavala): Holding medicinal liquids reduces foul breath, bleeding gums, and tooth decay. Kavala graha swishing enhances oral strength.

• Chewing betel (Tambula Sevana), a combination of betel leaf, nut powder, and spices, can improve breath, cleanse dental secretions, and promote digestion.

Ayurvedic Herbs and Ingredients for Gum Care

Ayurveda uses a variety of medicinal herbs to improve gum health. These natural remedies have been used for generations to prevent and treat gum disease. Here are six Ayurvedic herbs and ingredients that are frequently suggested for gum care:

1. Miswak: Traditional chewing stick known for reducing plaque, fighting gum disease bacteria, and strengthening gums. Its gentle bristles massage gums, promote circulation, and freshen breath naturally.

2. Neem is a powerful Ayurvedic herb having antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory benefits. Neem twigs serve as natural toothbrushes, improving gum health and reducing dental problems.

3. Triphala is an Ayurvedic mix of three fruits that helps prevent tooth decay, strengthen gums, and promote oral hygiene through its astringent characteristics.

4. Pomegranate: High in antioxidants and antimicrobials, it fights germs, decreases plaque, prevents gum bleeding, and promotes healthy gums.

5. Irimeda: Its astringent and anti-inflammatory qualities minimize gum inflammation and strengthen gum health.

6. Babool: With antibacterial characteristics, it reduces gum bleeding, inflammation, and discomfort caused by gum illnesses.

These natural compounds in toothpaste help in managing tooth and gum problems efficiently. Neem and Triphala are typical substances used to treat tooth-related diseases (Dantagata Roga). Ingredients such as Neem, Pomegranate, and Tumburu are quite beneficial in treating gum disorders (Danta Moolagata Roga).

Let us incorporate Ayurvedic wisdom into our daily dental care practices to improve gum health and general well-being. Incorporating Ayurvedic methods and natural products such as Neem, Triphala, and Pomegranate into our dental care routine can give significant relief for gum problems. Consult with an Ayurvedic practitioner or healthcare expert to develop your approach and reap the full advantages of Ayurveda for optimal gum health.

(The writer is a Senior Research Scientist, Himalaya Wellness Company)