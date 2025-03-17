Rains to Bring Relief to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh from March 21

The heat in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is getting hotter. This summer is hotter than last year, with temperatures going above normal even in February. Some areas, like Adilabad district, have reached 41°C. The heat and strong winds are making it hard to breathe for many people.

The Meteorological Department is telling people to stay indoors and avoid going out unless necessary. They also say to take care in the heat as it may get worse in the next two days.

However, there is some good news. The weather department says there may be light to moderate rain starting on the 21st of this month.

This rain will help cool down the temperatures in many areas. But for now, districts like Adilabad, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and Jagtial will still feel the heat for the next few days.