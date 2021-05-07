Rains to continue to batter Telangana for next 3 days: IMD

Rains will continue to lash Telangana for the next three days due to the trough over north Karnataka at a distance of 0.9 km from sea level, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad.



IMD said that light to moderate rainfall accompanied by the gusty winds and hailstorm will lash the state for the next three days.



On Thursday, Telangana witnessed pre-monsoon showers in some parts particularly in northern and western Telangana districts and also a few places in Hyderabad. Mominpet in Vikarabad district has recorded the highest of 31.5 mm of rainfall.



On the other hand, the temperature has come down to 36 degree Celsius and no change has been reported in the minimum temperature.





