Rains to lash Telangana for next two days
It has been revealed that there will be rains in Telangana for the next two days
Hyderabad: Since the beginning of the Kharif season, there has been no rain. People are waiting for rain. In this order, the meteorological department has made a key announcement.
It said that rains will occur in Telugu states under the influence of southwest monsoon. It has been revealed that there will be rains in Telangana for the next two days. According to the sources, the effect of west, south-west winds and monsoon will last for two days in the state.
The Indian Meteorological Department has said that light to moderate rains are likely to occur at some places in the north coast on Sunday and Monday in the south coast.
The State Disaster Management Department has issued a statement that rains will occur in many districts.
