  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Rains to lash Telangana for next two days

Rains to lash Telangana for next two days
x
Highlights

It has been revealed that there will be rains in Telangana for the next two days

Hyderabad: Since the beginning of the Kharif season, there has been no rain. People are waiting for rain. In this order, the meteorological department has made a key announcement.

It said that rains will occur in Telugu states under the influence of southwest monsoon. It has been revealed that there will be rains in Telangana for the next two days. According to the sources, the effect of west, south-west winds and monsoon will last for two days in the state.

The Indian Meteorological Department has said that light to moderate rains are likely to occur at some places in the north coast on Sunday and Monday in the south coast.

The State Disaster Management Department has issued a statement that rains will occur in many districts.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X