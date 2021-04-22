Rains to lash Telangana in next 4 days 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad predicted rainfall for the next four days in Telangana. A trough covering Vidharbha and Maratwada region at 1.5 km from the sea-level is said to be the reason for the rains.

The IMD said that the light to moderate rainfall accompanied by the thunderstorm and gusty winds at a speed of 30-40 kmph will be blown. According to the IMD, the rainfall is expected to lash Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

On Wednesday, Nadigudem of Suryapet district received highest rainfall of 29.3 mm followed by Rudrangi of Rajanna Sircilla with 28.3 mm. On the other hand, Kamareddygudem, Ghanpur, Pulicherla and Kanagal of Nalgonda registered a maximum temperature of 40.9 degree Celsius.