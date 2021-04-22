Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Rains to lash Telangana in next 4 days

Rains to lash Telangana in next 4 days
x

Rains to lash Telangana in next 4 days 

Highlights

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad predicted rainfall for the next four days in Telangana. A trough covering Vidharbha and...

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad predicted rainfall for the next four days in Telangana. A trough covering Vidharbha and Maratwada region at 1.5 km from the sea-level is said to be the reason for the rains.

The IMD said that the light to moderate rainfall accompanied by the thunderstorm and gusty winds at a speed of 30-40 kmph will be blown. According to the IMD, the rainfall is expected to lash Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

On Wednesday, Nadigudem of Suryapet district received highest rainfall of 29.3 mm followed by Rudrangi of Rajanna Sircilla with 28.3 mm. On the other hand, Kamareddygudem, Ghanpur, Pulicherla and Kanagal of Nalgonda registered a maximum temperature of 40.9 degree Celsius.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X