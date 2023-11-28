Live
Rains to play spoilsport on elections day!!!!
The IMD predicts that due to the impact of the storm, it will rain in Telugu states for four days
Hyderabad: The Meteorological Department has predicted that rains are likely to occur in Telangana for four days. It revealed that a low pressure has formed in the Strait of Malacca region near South Andaman in Bay of Bengal, it is moving towards west northwest.
It said that on Wednesday it will be cloudy. In the next 48 hours, it will move north-west and strengthen as a storm, it said. It said that due to the impact of the storm, it will rain in Telugu states for four days.
It has warned that there is a possibility of heavy rains in some parts of AP. Telangana will receive light to moderate rains, it said. It said that the wind will blow at a speed of 25 to 40 kmph on Tuesday. It has been revealed that the wind speed will be 60 to 80 km on December 1.