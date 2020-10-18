Rains wreak havoc in Ranga Reddy district; crops, roads damaged

Ranga Reddy: Standing crops in Ranga Reddy district were either drowned or damaged due to the force of the rain over the last few days. The heavy rains that have been lashing the State over the last few days have proved to be disastrous to standing crops such as paddy, maize and cotton.



In Ranga Reddy district, a total of 77,288 acres of paddy, maize, cotton, red gram and other crops were damaged. Embankments of 29 tanks broke due to heavy inflow of water. A total stretch of 320 kms of roads have been battered. Over 2,100 acres of horticulture crops have also been damaged in the rains.

According to the District Agriculture Department's report, 16,693 acres of paddy, 340 acres of maize, 57,743 acres of cotton, 2,503 acres of red gram, 9 acres of other crops were damaged by the heavy downpour in Ranga Reddy district alone. Over 2,995 acres of cotton and 64 acres of paddy in Amanagalu mandal ,1,325 acres of crops in Ibrahimpatnam mandal, 985 acres of crops in Yacharam mandal, 575 acres of crops in Manchal Mandal, 1,083 acres in Abdullapurmet mandal, 2,479 acres in Farooqnagar mandal and several acres of crops were damaged across the district.

In 370 villages, over 63,206 farmers are affected due the heavy rainfall in the district. They are facing problems as their crops have been damaged due to the heavy downpour. They are facing financial problems.

According to Panchayat Raj Department, over 320 kms of roads have been battered due to the rainfall. Several culverts and causeways were damaged. This resulted in traffic hindrance to the commuters as they are not able to reach their destinations. Over Rs 100 crore worth of roads, culverts and causeways have been damaged in the district, according to the officials.

According to the Irrigation Department, there are 2,031 minor irrigation projects in the district. And there is overflow water in 1,025 tanks and 29 tanks have been damaged. In the remaining tanks, the water has reached to the maximum capacity.