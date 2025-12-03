Raj Bhavan renamed as Lok Bhavan

Hyderabad: Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor of Telangana, has been rechristened as ‘Lok Bhavan’ on Tuesday. An official release from Governor office said: “This has been done to reiterate the strength and vibrancy of our democratic values as we march with confidence towards a Viksit Bharat.

The new nomenclature “Lok Bhavan, Telangana” comes into immediate effect for all official purposes, references, and records. Soon after the announcement of the change of the Raj Bhavan’s name, the authorities replaced the boards in front of the Governor’s official residence / office with Lok Bhavan. The official communication on the letter heads and other formats will also be changed and use only Lok Bhavan from now.