Raja Singh threatens stand-up comedian Munawar for hosting show in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After the stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui announced the show in Hyderabad, BJP MLA Raja Singh once again threatened to stop the show in the city.

A video of Raja Singh went viral on social media after the comedian announced the show in the city. He said that if the show is held in the city, a lesson will be taught to the comedian and threatened to show the power of the Hindu community in Telangana and Hyderabad. "We have received the information that the comedian Munawar Faruqui is to perform in Hyderabad. He asked the organisers, where will you host him? In which theatre? Which place? Wherever you organise it, it will be stopped and teach Munawar Faruqui a lesson," Raja Singh threatened the organisers and the comedian in a video.

"We will show him the result of abusing the Hindu gods Lord Ram and Sita. We will show him the power of Hindus in Telangana," added Raj Singh.

However, this is not the first time that Raja Singh threatened Munawar. Earlier this year, in January his show was cancelled in the city after Raja Singh and other BJP leaders made threats. They alleged that the comedian had hurt the sentiments of Hindus by making jokes about Hindu gods.

On Wednesday, Comedian Munawar Faruqui took to his social media and announced his show 'Dongri to Nowhere' in Hyderabad, which is on August 20. Soon after the post went viral on social media, Raja Singh released a video and issued a threat. Minister K T Rama Rao in an event said, "We don't cancel shows of Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra just because we are not aligned with them politically." He said the comedians, Kunal Kamra and Munawar Faruqui, have an open invitation to perform in Hyderabad.